PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The body of a man who was reported missing out of Allegan County was found near the lakeshore in Park Township, deputies said.

On Tuesday, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said that the body of Avel T. Martinez was found by Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies near Riley Street and Lakeshore Avenue. They said foul play was not suspected.

Martinez had been reported missing from his Leighton Township home since Nov. 21. The next day, his vehicle was found abandoned near Riley Street and Lakeshore Avenue.