LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A bicyclist from Kansas was killed in a head-on crash in Lee Township Friday morning.

Around 10:15 a.m., deputies with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 102nd Avenue and 56th Street for a hit and run crash involving a bicyclist.

Responding deputies found the bicyclist dead, the sheriff’s office said. He was later identified as Paul Laski from Shawnee, Kansas.

The sheriff’s office said it appears that the vehicle was traveling eastbound on 102 Avenue and crossed the center line and hit the westbound bicycle head-on.

Investigators said they found a damaged vehicle that was believed to be involved in the crash. The driver’s name has not been released.

The crash remains under investigation.