HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities said late Thursday afternoon they had contained a leak from a truck hauling ethanol.

Public safety units cleared the scene around 5 p.m. and left the rest of the cleanup to a hazardous materials cleanup company, according to the Holland Department of Public Safety. The department said no fuel leaked into drains or waterways.

HDPS said the company transferred the leaking product into another tank truck. Everything that spilled beforehand was collected in portable containers or with absorbent materials.

The leak happened Thursday at the Tulip City Truck Stop on M-40, HDPS said. Around 9:30 a.m., firefighters received a report of a potential hazardous material leak.

Once on scene, firefighters confirmed a truck hauling ethanol was leaking, according to HDPS. They began working to contain the leak, isolate the area and call for additional resources, including the Ottawa County Hazmat Team.

There was no threat to the public, the Department of Public Safety said Thursday afternoon.