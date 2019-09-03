Deputies search Allegan Co. for cellphone store burglars

GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are looking for a group of people in Allegan County suspected of breaking into a Holland Township cellphone store.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says around 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, a passerby spotted a suspicious vehicle and called authorities. A short time later, an Ottawa County deputy spotted the suspects’ vehicle and followed it into Allegan County.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle stopped on I-196 near 114th Avenue in the Glenn area, about halfway between South Haven and Saugatuck. The suspects ran from the vehicle.

Ottawa County deputies say one person was taken into custody, but the search is ongoing for the other suspects.

In a Facebook post, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said it’s looking for four suspects in the same area, but the agency would not confirm its search was in connection to the cellphone store break-in and pursuit.

Allegan County deputies say the suspects they’re looking for were last seen wearing all black. Anyone in the area who sees the suspects or anything suspicious is encouraged to call 911.

Heavy police presence in the area of Glenn this morning, southwest Allegan County. Police are searching for 4 black males wearing all black; if you see them or anything suspicious please call 911. Posted by Allegan County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 3, 2019

It’s unclear if the Holland Township break-in is connected to another cellphone store burglary that happened in Grandville Tuesday. News 8 crews discovered the glass front door smashed in at the T-Mobile store on 44th Street near Ivanrest Avenue SW.

