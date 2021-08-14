Authorities searching for swimmer on Lake Michigan

SAUGATUCK, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a swimmer who went missing on Lake Michigan near Saugatuck.

The swimmer went missing about a mile north of Saugatuck, the Allegan County dispatch said. Officials say the swimmer jumped off a boat and did not resurface.

The Coast Guard Station Grand Haven and the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office are looking for the swimmer. Officials say the search has moved from rescue to recovery.

A helicopter is on the way to help with the search.

This is a developing story. News 8 will update as we learn more.