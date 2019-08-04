Authorities search for missing teen in Allegan Co.

An undated photo of Gracie Hewartson. (Courtesy of Allegan County Sheriff’s Office)

WAYLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl in Allegan County.

Gracie Hewartson has been missing since 3:30 p.m. Friday. She was last seen in the Wayland area, according to a Facebook post from the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities say she was last seen wearing a black hoodie and white jean shorts.

She is about 5 feet three inches tall and weighs 135 pounds. She wears glasses and has short dark hair.

People who know where she is or have seen her are asked to call Deputy Tyler Jackson at 269.673.3899.