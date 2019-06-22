Authorities search for missing man in Allegan Co.

Allegan County

by: 24 Hour News 8 web staff

A photo of Jose Oviedo.

A photo of Jose Oviedo. (Courtesy)

GANGES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a missing 72-year-old man in Allegan County.

Jose Oviedo was last seen at 64th Street and 116th Avenue in Ganges Township.

Authorities say he left his home on foot without a cellphone.

Oviedo has an unsteady gait and may have fallen, according to authorities.

He is Hispanic, 5 feet 5 inches and has grey hair.

Oviedo was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269.673.0500 or Silent Observer at 1.800.554.3633.

