Authorities on scene of deadly Allegan County crash

FILLMORE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are on the scene of a deadly two-car crash in Allegan County Friday morning.

Allegan County dispatchers told News 8 that the crash happened around 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of 141st Avenue and 56th Street in Fillmore Township, south of Holland.

The intersection is closed as authorities work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

Michigan State Police said at least one person was killed in the crash.

It’s unclear what led to the crash.

