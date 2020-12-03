Authorities on scene of Allegan Co. standoff; public not in danger

Authorities on the scene of a standoff situation in Wayland on Thursday. (Dec. 3, 2020)

HOPKINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have shut down an area in Hopkins Township Thursday where a person of interest is refusing to come out of a home, they said.

The incident is happening near 135th Avenue and 14th Street.

Allegan County deputies say the person of interest was connected to an investigation Thursday morning.

The situation leading to the standoff is unknown at this time, but authorities say there is no known threat to the public.

The Michigan State Police is also at the scene. Ambulance crews are waiting nearby.

Emergency crews on the scene of a standoff situation in Wayland on Thursday. (Dec. 3, 2020)

News 8 will provide more information as we learn more.