Authorities: Missing Allegan-area man needs medication

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Allegan County are looking for a missing man who needs to take medication regularly.

William Behrens, who also goes by Bill, is described as a white male standing about 6 feet and weighing about 160 pounds. He has brown hair and a gray goatee. He was last seen wearing blue sweatpants, a grim reaper T-shirt, a black zip-up hooded sweatshirt and white tennis shows. He may be wearing glasses.

He walked away from his home north of Allegan around 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, said he may be headed to Kalamazoo.

Anyone who knows where Behrens may be is asked to call Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269.673.3899.