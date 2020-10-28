Authorities look for missing Dorr Township man

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan County deputies are asking for help in finding a missing man from Dorr Township.

Russell Thomas Bockheim, 48, was last seen Oct. 16 by his father at his home, deputies say.

Family members told deputies Bockheim suffers from a mental illness and could hurt himself.

Bockheim is described as 5-foot-9, weighs about 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. Family members say he often carries a black brief case with him.

Bockheim drives a 2007 silver Chevrolet Silverado 2500 that’s missing a tailgate and has a license plate of DYD8702.

Family members have a cottage near Indian River and it is believed that he may have been there between Oct. 16 and Oct. 22.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269.673.3899.