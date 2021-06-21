Authorities investigating trooper-involved shooting near Hamilton

HEATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities said they are investigating a shooting involving a Michigan State Police trooper near Hamilton Monday afternoon.

It happened in Heath Township on Oak Road near 132nd Avenue.

At this time, authorities have only confirmed that the shooting involved a trooper. It’s not yet known who fired the gunshots or the situation leading up to it.

News 8 has a crew heading to the area and is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.

