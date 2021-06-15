Authorities ID man killed in Pullman-area house fire

LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the name of the man who was killed in a house fire near Pullman last week.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office have identified the victim as 27-year-old Scotty Lee Hicks.

The fire broke out around 11 a.m. Monday, June 7 at a home on 111th Avenue near 54th Street in Lee Township.

The sheriff’s office previously said the fire was believed to have started by an electrical problem.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Allegan County Undersheriff Mike Larson told News 8 Tuesday that the sheriff’s office doesn’t believe any criminal charges will be filed at this time.