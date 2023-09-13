ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man accused of injuring an Allegan County sheriff’s deputy who was trying to arrest him faces five criminal counts, including one of attempted murder, court records show.

Christopher Gerou, 35, of Dorr, was expected to be arraigned Wednesday afternoon. The attempted murder charge is punishable by up to life in prison.

On Monday night, the deputy was sent to a neighborhood in Dorr Township on a report that someone was driving back and forth at a high rate of speed without headlights. The deputy soon found the suspect and tried to make an arrest, but Gerou fought back, Sheriff Frank Baker said in a Tuesday release. The deputy was “incapacitated” and ultimately hospitalized with a head wound.

A Michigan State Police trooper at the scene managed to arrest the suspect.

The charges against Gerou include assault with intent to murder; assaulting, resisting and obstructing police causing serious impairment; assault with intent to do great bodily harm; operating while intoxicated; and assaulting, resisting and obstructing a police officer, online records show.

Court records show Gerou has prior arrests for assaulting a prison employee and domestic violence.