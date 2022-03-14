Art in the Garden returns to Allegan following two-year hiatus

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan Area Arts Council is welcoming back a 12-year tradition following a two-year pause.

Art in the Garden is returning to the city of Allegan and will feature a multitude of artists from southwest Michigan. Volunteer Clarissa McDonald said they didn’t change much in the event’s format due to the overall popularity of the event.

The event will “appeal to gardeners, homeowners and art enthusiasts,” according to the Allegan Area Arts Council website. Booths will have items like porch decorations, interior art and garden items.

Though the pandemic-related cancellations the past two years have been inconvenient, McDonald said it was the right choice given the time of year.

“We had people last year and the year before asking if there was any way that the event could take place. We thought about having everything outside with tents and such, but we try to have it every year in April before everything really gets going and blooming in May,” McDonald said. “It’s just so hard to predict with the weather,” said McDonald.

Art in the Garden is scheduled for Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Silo Banquet Hall in Allegan. For more information, go to alleganarts.com.

