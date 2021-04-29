Allegan voters to decide on $87.5M bond proposal

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan Public Schools officials are looking to the future to find ways to better serve their students.

Educators are asking voters to approve a bond proposal for more than $87.5 million to give the high school, middle school and elementary schools a facelift.

Officials said the money will be used to revamp or upgrade things like technology, flooring, security, parking lots and other infrastructure. Some of the cash will also go toward renovating the high school track, building new tennis courts for the middle school and consolidating the elementary school buildings into one location.

“We’ve built this proposal with the community and so of all the scenarios we put forth back in the fall, this was the one that the community members chose to move forward,” Superintendent James Antoine said. “We are confidence this will pass for our kids.”

The proposal goes before voters May 4.