Allegan Veterans Memorial will stay put

A screenshot from the Feb. 28, 2022, meeting of the Allegan County Council.

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Veterans packed the Allegan City Council meeting Monday trying to stop a proposed move of city’s Veterans Memorial — and it worked.

After multiple veterans spoke during public comment, the council took an unscheduled vote to direct the city to find a new location for a proposed recycling dumpster and keep the memorial in Riverfront Park.

The city’s Public Spaces Commission started discussions in 2021 to move the Veterans Memorial to Oakwood Cemetery. The proposed move was due to both increased activity around the memorial and a plan to add the recycling dumpster nearby.

“We’ve had various council members express concerns with its proximity to the splash pad down on the riverfront,” Allegan Mayor Delora Andrus explained at Monday’s meeting. “We want to avoid any perception of disrespect because children have often been seen playing on or around the memorial.”

The mayor explained that recent comments from veterans had sparked the council to begin discussing alternatives.

Following her comments, several veterans spokes during half an hour of public comment asking the city not to move the memorial.

At the end of the meeting, council members added a motion to the agenda to find a new location for the dumpster and keep the memorial in its current spot. It passed.