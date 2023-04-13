CLYDE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A wildfire near Fennville was mostly contained Thursday, fire officials say.

The 250-acre fire broke out near 113th Avenue in the Allegan State Game Area near Ely Lake Campground in Clyde Township on Wednesday.

Six homes were evacuated as a precaution, Paul Rogers, a fire prevention specialist with Michigan DNR, said. Those residents returned to their homes Wednesday night.

Crews battle a wildfire near Fennville Wednesday afternoon. (April 12, 2023)

Rogers said the fire is almost contained, but will likely not be fully out until the area gets some rain.

The fire came as most of West Michigan is under a red flag warning for fire risk. Strong winds, low humidity and warm temperatures increases the risk for fire, according to the National Weather Service.

“We’ve got 30 mph winds. The fires, they just race through these fields,” Rogers told News 8 on Wednesday.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.