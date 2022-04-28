ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The sheriff’s office is warning people of a phone scam where the caller claims to be “Sergeant Johnson” from the Allegan County Sheriff’s office and asks them to send money.

This week, Allegan County dispatch got several calls from people saying they got a call from a “Sergeant Johnson” from the Allegan County Sheriff’s office. The caller says that the individual has “signed a certified letter” agreeing to send in a “secondary DNA sample per new Federal mandates” and has not complied. Then the caller tells the person there is a warrant for their arrest and they need to pay the sheriff’s office through money order or gift cards, and then turn themselves in to the Allegan County Jail once payment has been received.

The scam calls have been mostly targeting people who are on the Sex Offender Registry in Ottawa County.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office does not accept any form of payment for warrants over the phone and do not inform anyone of active warrants for arrest over the phone unless it has been prearranged during an active investigation, the sheriff’s office said.

If you have received a call like this or have any questions, contact your local law enforcement or the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269.673.0500.