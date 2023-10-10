ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The aquatics director for Allegan Public Schools faces criminal charges related to an “inappropriate relationship” with a student, the school district says.

Scott Simmons has been fired, Superintendent James Antoine said in a letter to families posted online Tuesday.

Court records show Simmons is accused of four felony counts: third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim who is a student, fourth-degree CSC with a victim who is a student, aggravated possession of child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime.

Records show Simmons was arrested Friday and posted a $2,500 bond and was released Tuesday.

The superintendent letter did not provide specifics about the misconduct, saying the district was “committed to maintaining the privacy and dignity of all individuals.”

Antoine said the district would continue to work with investigators as the case progresses.

“The well-being and safety of our students and staff remain our top priorities,” he wrote. “Allegan Public Schools holds all employees to the highest standards of professionalism and conduct, and we take immediate action when these standards are not upheld. … We are deeply saddened by this situation and remain committed to fostering an environment of trust, respect, and accountability.”

He called on anyone with information about the case to call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Department. Parents with concerns were advised to call Antoine.