ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Two teenagers were taken to the hospital, one of them via medical helicopter, after the car they were in collided with a school bus in Allegan Thursday morning.

It happened around 6:30 a.m. on M-89/Marshall Street near Bridge Road.

The Allegan Police Department says a westbound Kia entered the eastbound lanes and collided at an angle with the front of the school bus. The driver of the Kia, a 17-year-old, had to be freed from the vehicle. He was airlifted to the hospital and was listed in critical condition, police said.

A 15-year-old passenger in the Kia was taken to the hospital via ambulance with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The bus is towed back to the district garage. (June 2, 2022)

There were three people on the Allegan Area Educational Services Agency bus: the driver and two passengers, one of whom was a student. Police said the driver complained of injuries but there were not believed to be serious. The student didn’t complain of injuries.

Police said their preliminary investigation did not indicate that alcohol or drugs were involved.

Both directions of M-89 were shut down while emergency responders were on the scene. The road reopened around 10 a.m.