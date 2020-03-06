Allegan PD: 1 arrested after chase, crash

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan police say they arrested an armed robbery suspect after a chase and crash Thursday night.

The robbery happened around 11 p.m. at a convenience store, the name of which the Allegan Police Department did not release. Police said the robber, who had a gun, made off with cash.

Police said they got to the scene in only about a minute and tried to box the suspect’s car in, but the suspect drove around and sped off.

Officers chased him for about two miles before he took a turn too fast and crashed, rolling into a field. Police say the suspect fought them as they tried to arrest him.

They say they found his gun and the money at the scene of the crash.

The suspect, whose name wasn’t released pending formal charges, was checked out at the hospital and then taken to jail.