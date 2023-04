Authorities on the scene of a house fire in Allegan on April 14, 2023.

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a house in Allegan Friday morning.

Allegan County dispatch said the fire was reported shortly before 6 a.m. Friday at a house on Russell Street near the intersection of Lincoln Street in Allegan.

It’s unknown what caused the fire or if anyone was injured.

Michigan State Police are on the scene investigating.