GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan is in the middle of a busy summer filled with construction, events and new businesses.

City Manager Joel Dye said downtown Allegan is getting a complete makeover, with the city investing about $8.5 million on upgrades.

“We are updating all of downtown Allegan. So we are doing new sewer lines, new water mains, new storm sewers. Above ground, we are doing new sidewalks, new roads, 60 new trees, dozens of planted landscape areas, wide sidewalks for sidewalk cafes … and a pocket park downtown,” said Dye.

Downtown Manager Parker Johnson says even with all that construction, Allegan isn’t slowing its summer activities.

“We’re not letting the construction stop any of the events that we’re doing,” he said.

Every Friday night, the city hosts Rolling on the River, a free concert series on the riverfront. Bands from all over Michigan come to play tunes from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. On Mondays through August 28 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., food trucks will fill downtown for Fork in the Road food truck rallies.

Allegan is also celebrating Independence Day with its annual July 3rd Jubilee.

“We start with a parade … and then we have two bands that perform on the riverfront … and then we light the night with fireworks at 10:15 p.m.” said Dye of the event.

Business in Allegan is booming, with half a dozen new businesses opening up in the last couple of months, including a plant store, a new tattoo parlor, a true crime and obscure history museum and a brewery.

“That just really proves how strong the economic foundation of downtown Allegan really is,” said Johnson.

For more information on events in Allegan, visit the downtown website.