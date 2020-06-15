Allegan deputies investigate hit-and-run; woman hospitalized

CLYDE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan County sheriff’s deputies are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit a woman walking in the road and drove off.

Emergency crews were called at 4:33 p.m. Sunday. It was initially thought the 88-year-old woman fell while walking. That woman was brought home, and then transported to Holland Hospital, where she’s in serious condition, but stable.

Officials say her injuries were later seen as consistent with being struck by a vehicle. Deputies went to the hospital, and learned the crash happened on 117th Avenue, near 56th Street in Clyde Township.

Deputies found evidence that show the vehicle was eastbound when it struck the woman. Investigators say the crash might have damaged the passenger side of the vehicle.

The victim’s name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269.673.0500, extension 4355, or Silent Observer at 1.800.554.3633.