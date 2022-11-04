LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County sheriff says a scene near Pullman is contained and there is no longer any need to shelter in place.

Authorities had been telling people in the area of 56th Street and 104th Avenue south of Pullman to shelter in place, dispatchers said.

Sheriff Frank Baker would not immediately release any information to News 8 about what happened at that scene.

A witnesses saw a number of Allegan County Sheriff’s Office cruisers in the rural area in the southwestern part of the county.

