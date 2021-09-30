Allegan County school mask mandated ‘regretfully’ rescinded

Students listen to their teacher during their first day of transitional kindergarten at Tustin Ranch Elementary School in Tustin, Calif., on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021. (Paul Bersebach/The Orange County Register via AP)

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Health Department has rescinded its school mask order.

The rescission will go into effect at 5 p.m. Thursday.

“The Allegan County Health Department (ACHD) regretfully rescinds the public health order requiring the use of masks for individuals in kindergarten through grade 6 educational settings – or face a loss of over $1 million in our total budget,” it said in a release.

The move comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed the state’s 2022 budget on Wednesday. Some language in the budget could mean health departments will lose funding if they have COVID-19 emergency orders in place on Oct. 1, 2021.

The language threatens funding for essential local public health services like immunizations, infectious disease control, public water supply and on-site sewage management, the health department says.

“The decision to rescind the K-6 Mask Requirement was not made lightly and has challenged us ethically, professionally, and personally,” Health Officer Angelique Joynes, said in the release. “However, we cannot risk our essential local public health services funding, which is around $1 million of our total budget and provides the ability for us to continue to offer those services.”

Whitmer has said the language in the budget, or Senate Bill 82, is unconstitutional, but some counties are still rescinding emergency orders.

“The Public Health code gives health officials the tools they need to protect people from epidemic diseases like COVID-19,” Whitmer wrote in a letter to lawmakers. “The legislature cannot unwind the Public Health Code in the budget bill or un-appropriate funds because they take issue with the actions of local health departments.”

Allegan County put forth the rescission on the advice of legal counsel, the health department said.

The mask mandate would not threaten funding if the board of commissioners passed a resolution to support the emergency orders. The health department asked the board to pass such a resolution, but the board chose not to do so.

“The Allegan County Board of Commissioners did not act on the county health officer’s request to support the department’s order requiring students in grades kindergarten through grade 6 to wear masks during the current Covid 19 contagion,” it said in a release.

Berrien County on Wednesday announced it was rescinding its mask order. Ionia County has also rescinded a quarantine emergency order.

School districts can still require masks.