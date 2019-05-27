Allegan County man killed when pickup hits trees

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

MENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are trying to determine the cause of a pickup truck crash that killed an Allegan County man.

Troopers found the wrecked pickup truck around 8:50 p.m. Sunday in an open field near Simpson and Nottawa roads in Mendon Township, about 27 miles southeast of Kalamazoo. MSP say the pickup truck crashed into the tree line for an unknown reason.

The driver, a 37-year-old man from Plainwell, died at the scene. Another adult who was in the bed of the pickup truck was not injured.

State police are awaiting the results of an autopsy on the driver. Investigators are withholding his name while his relatives are notified.