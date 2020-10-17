Allegan County deputies search for missing man

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies in Allegan County are asking for help in finding a missing man.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says James David Tidwell, 72, was last seen in the South Haven area Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Deputies say it is unknown where he may be going, but he has contacts in the Detroit and Chicago areas.

James is driving a light gray 2017 Ford Escape with a Michigan license plate of 2KS Y29. He also may have a 20 pound beagle/terrier mix dog named Emma with him.

James suffers from memory loss due to recent medical treatment, authorities say.

Anyone who’s seen James is asked to contact Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269.673.3899.