SALEM TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies are asking the public for help in finding a missing 14-year-old.

Curran Edward Putnam was last seen around 2:45 p.m. Thursday in the area of 137th Avenue and 28th Street in Salem Township, the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

It said he was wearing gray sweatpants, a brown hoodie, a white checkered fall coat and multi-colored Nike brand shoes. He stands at 5’6″, weighs around 110 pounds, has brown curly hair, blue eyes and braces.

The sheriff’s office released two photos of him.

An undated photo of Curran Edward Putnam. (Courtesy Allegan County Sheriff’s Office) An undated photo of Curran Edward Putnam. (Courtesy Allegan County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information on his location should call Allegan County dispatch at 269.673.3899 or Silent Observer at 1.800.554.3633.