Allegan County crime spree suspect charged

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The man shot by deputies after an Allegan County crime spree has been formally charged.

William Thomas Travis, 22, appeared in 57th District Court Thursday afternoon where he was arraigned on 20 charges, including:

2 counts of assault with intent to murder

Assault with a dangerous weapon

First-degree home invasion

Second-degree fleeing a police officer

Carjacking

Attempted carjacking

3 counts of unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle

Attempted unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle

Receiving and concealing a weapon

Receiving and concealing a stolen vehicle

5 counts of felony firearm

2 counts of possessing a firearm as a felon

Travis was arrested Sunday morning after being wounded by deputies.

Authorities say Travis stole three vehicles in Martin, Wayland and Hopkins Saturday night and led deputies on a brief chase before escaping.

Sunday morning, a mechanic Ernie Caudill spotted the armed suspect trying to steal one vehicle, then another at his shop north of Fennville and confronted him.

Caudill had a gun, too, and he started shooting back.

“I’m thinking somebody’s gonna die today and it ain’t gonna be me,” Caudill told 24 Hour News 8 Monday.

The suspect escaped in a stolen minivan, but crashed it a few miles away near the intersection of 56th and 128th Avenue. There, authorities say Travis broke into another house and held the people inside at gunpoint. When he went outside to steal their truck, he was confronted by deputies and ultimately shot.

Michigan State Police are investigating the officer-involved shooting. No deputies were hurt.

A judge set Travis’ bonds at total of $650,000. Travis’ next court hearing is scheduled for June 27.