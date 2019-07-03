Allegan Co. stops E.coli testing, promotes prevention

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Health Department says it will not regularly test beach water for E. coli and will instead promote water illness prevention.

The department says it made its decision earlier this year.

Health officials say the county’s beaches usually have acceptable E. coli levels unless there is significant rainfall or a pollutant enters the watershed.

The department says even when there was a significant rain event, beaches were open when there were high E. coli counts and closed when the counts were low.

That’s because the test results take 18-24 hours to come back in and the beach would be open during that time, according to the health department.

Officials say when they got a high E.coli water sample result, they would issue a health advisory and take another sample, which was almost always within normal limits.

“There have not been any E.coli illnesses related to bodies of water in Allegan County in the last few months,” said Allegan County’s health officer Angelique Joynes in a statement.

Officials say it will issue advisories when there is contamination event, like a manure spill or sewage overflow.

Health officials recommend the following to prevent recreational water illnesses:

• Do not feed the birds

• Keep pets off the beach

• Use the restroom before swimming

• Do not swallow lake water

• Wash your hands with soap and water before eating

• Do not swim in water that smells foul

• Shower when you return home

• Avoid swimming immediately after heavy rainfall