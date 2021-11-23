Allegan Co. officials lift algae bloom advisory for Swan Lake

CHESHIRE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan County officials have lifted a green-blue algae bloom advisory for Swan Lake.

The Allegan County Health Department issued an advisory on Aug. 4 for Swan Lake, located in Cheshire Township, saying there was algal toxin microcystin in the lake. The advisory urged people and pets to stay out of the water.

A Nov. 18 test shows microcystin levels are no longer detected, the health department said in a Tuesday release, and it has lifted the advisory.

It said that while winter algae blooms are not common, any drastic water color changes or suspicious-looking algae should be reported to the state by calling the Environmental Assistance Center at 1.800.662.9278 or by emailing AlgaeBloom@Michigan.gov.

ACHD is also reminding people that cyanotoxins can build up the meat of fish, and the Eat Safe Fish waterbody-specific guidelines should be followed for those wanting to consume fish caught in lakes.