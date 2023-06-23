ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Ahead of National HIV Testing Day, and the Allegan County Health Department is holding a free walk-in clinic for rapid HIV testing for adults.

The clinic will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday at the Allegan County Health Department, located at 122nd Avenue, Suite 200.

According to the 2023 County Health Rankins and Roadmaps Reports, 123 of every 100,000 Allegan County residents 13 and older have been diagnosed with HIV. While there is no cure, proper medical care can control it.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of routine health care. People with certain risk factors are encouraged to get tested at least once a year.

Anyone with questions about the clinic or wanting to schedule a test for another time is asked to call the health department at 269.673.5411.