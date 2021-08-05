Allegan Co. man with memory loss missing from hospital

PULLMAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan County authorities are asking for people’s help to find a man with memory loss who walked away from Bronson Methodist Hospital in Kalamazoo.

Bret Douglas Theisen, 53, may be trying to walk back to his home in the Pullman/Grand Junction area.

He is described as a white man standing 5-foot-11 and weighing about 220 pound. He has receding dark hair with a widow’s peak, a large black eye and missing teeth. He was last seen wearing a black polo shirt, black pants with white stripes on them and possibly only one shoe.

Anyone who sees Theisen should call their local authorities.