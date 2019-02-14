Allegan Co. man facing carjacking charges
ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man who police say stole a work van at gunpoint and then crashed it in Allegan County will be formally charged Thursday afternoon.
Jason Schultz, 39, of Plainwell, will be arraigned in Allegan County District Court on two felony counts, including carjacking and unlawful driving of a motor vehicle, court records show.
Schultz allegedly stole a Buist Electric van from the parking lot of Perrigo in Allegan on Wednesday and crashed it in Trowbridge Township, which is located between Allegan and Otsego.
Authorities say Schultz ran off after the crash and police dogs were brought in to find him. It took two hours of negotiating before he gave himself up and was taken into custody.
Schultz was wearing an electronic tether Wednesday when he was arrested. He was later arraigned on one count of tampering with an electric device.
Schultz’ family says he has been struggling with mental illness and they hope he can get treatment.
He is currently lodged in the Allegan County Jail.
