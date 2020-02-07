Allegan Co. man charged in cold case murder extradited to VA

LEFT TO RIGHT: Undated courtesy photos of Dennis Lee Bowman and Kathleen Doyle. (Michigan State Police)

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — An Allegan County man has been extradited to Virginia to face charges in connection to a 1980 murder.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said Dennis Bowman was turned over to law enforcement from Virginia at the West Michigan Regional Airport in Holland Friday.

Bowman was arrested in November for the 1980 murder of Kathleen Doyle, 25, in Norfolk, Virginia. At the time, Michigan State Police said years of investigation and forensic evidence led to the arrest.

On Wednesday, authorities found human skeletal remains on Bowman’s property near Hamilton. It was part of the investigation into the 1989 disappearance of his adoptive daughter Aundria Bowman.

Allegan County Undersheriff Mike Larsen said investigators learned that her body may be buried there in a shallow cement-covered grave. Aundria’s biological mother, Cathy Terkanian, told News 8 Wednesday that investigators told her Dennis Bowman had confessed to killing the girl and pointed them toward his property on 136th Avenue.

It could be weeks before authorities positively identify the remains as Aundria’s.

Aundria was 14 when she vanished from her Hamilton-area home on March 11, 1989. She was initially reported as a runaway, but Terkanian said she had always suspected Dennis Bowman had done something to her.

Bowman does not yet face any charges in connection to Aundria’s disappearance.