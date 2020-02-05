Allegan Co. man admitted killing girl in 1989, mom says

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — An Allegan County man has confessed to killing his adopted daughter 30 years ago, the girl’s mother told News 8.

Aundria Bowman, 14, vanished from her Hamilton Township home March 11, 1989. Aundria’s biological mother Cathy Terkanian had always suspected Aundria’s adoptive father Dennis Bowman was behind hit.

Authorities are conducting a search at Dennis Bowman’s home on 136th Avenue near Hamilton.

Investigators digging in Allegan Co. man’s backyard in connection to stepdaughter’s disappearance. This would be his 2nd alleged victim. @WOODTV

Investigators are expected to release more information later today.

Bowman was arrested in November for the 1980 murder of Kathleen Doyle, 25, in Norfolk, Virginia. At the time, Michigan State Police said years of investigation and forensic evidence led to the arrest.

An undated courtesy photo of Dennis Bowman (Michigan State Police)

Bowman has a criminal record dating back to 1980 that includes charges for assault, burglary and sexual assault.

In 1981, he was convicted of sexual assault. According to police reports, he stopped a 19-year-old West Olive woman who was riding her bike on Lakeshore Drive and ordered her into the woods. A passing driver distracted Bowman and the woman was able to run away. Bowman fired two shots during the incident, though no one was hit.

In 1999, he was convicted of felony breaking and entering. Authorities say he broke into a female co-worker’s home and stole lingerie. At his home, police said, they found a duffel bag containing a short-barreled shotgun, black ski-mask, black sweatshirt and intimate apparel. There were pry bars in his truck.

