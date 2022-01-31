Allegan Co. gets donation for new K-9

Courtesy photo of the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office getting a $13,500 check to purchase a new K-9. (From left to right: Deputy Murphy, Kim Caines, Sheriff Baker, Sgt. Haas, Sgt. Martin, and K9 Lajki.)

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office will be getting a new K-9 with a $13,500 donation from the Holland Michigan Kennel Club.

Last week, Club President Kim Caines presented Sheriff Frank Baker with the check which will be used to purchase a new police K-9. This will allow K-9 Lajki to retire. The sheriff’s office said Lajki was purchased with a donation from the club in spring 2017. The Holland Michigan Kennel Club also purchased long retired K-9 Lucy in fall 2010.

The Holland Kennel Club and the Gun Lake Tribe are the two major sponsors for the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office K-9 program, the sheriff’s office said. They help to purchase the four K-9 deputies, training and equipment. The K-9’s are trained in tracking and drug detection.

The sheriff’s office said there is a K-9 on each of its 12-hour shifts.

