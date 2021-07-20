Allegan Co. deputies seek missing, endangered woman

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies are asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered woman early Tuesday.

Officials say 48-year-old Regina Tolin walked away from her home near 44th Street and 118th Avenue in Valley Township, west of Allegan, sometime on Sunday and has not returned. The person who reported her missing says Tolin has bipolar disorder and might not be taking her medications.

Deputies say the photo of Tolin is recent, however her hair might be darker now.

Authorities did not provide a detailed description of Tolin.

Anyone with information on where Regina Tolin might be is asked to call Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269.673.3899 or Silent Observer at 800.554.3633.