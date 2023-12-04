LEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say they have located a teen who was reported missing Monday.
The 13-year-old who went missing Monday from Lee Township was found and is safe, according to Allegan County sheriff’s deputies.
by: Anna Skog
