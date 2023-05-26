ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan County deputies are looking for a missing 86-year-old who they say is endangered.

Albert Lee Dean was last seen Thursday around 4 p.m., the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office said in a Friday release. He is an Ely Manor resident in Allegan, located on 33rd Street near 113th Avenue.

Deputies believe he may be in the Grand Rapids area with a 34-year-old man.

Dean has “several medical conditions” and needs to take medications, the sheriff’s office said.

He is described as a white man with brown eyes and gray hair. Deputies say he is 6 feet, 1 inches tall and weighs around 155 pounds. He may be wearing black dress pants with a long-sleeve shirt, the sheriff’s office said.

An undated photo of Albert Lee Dean. (Courtesy Allegan County Sheriff’s Office) An undated photo of Albert Lee Dean. (Courtesy Allegan County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies are asking the public for help finding him. Anyone with information should call their local police department or the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269.673.3899.