Allegan Co. couple switches to RV lifestyle

OTSEGO, Mich. (WOOD) — From young working couples to families to retirees, the number of people who are committing to living in recreational vehicles is adding up.

Kenneth Walterhouse and Judy Hughes of Martin began discussing the RV lifestyle about a year-and-a-half ago. The two recently sold their three-bedroom house for an RV.

The idea of living in a RV full-time is nerve wracking for some. For Walterhouse, the move has been a long-time coming. Since he was 18 years old, it’s been his dream to own a Winnebago RV and travel across the country.

Walterhouse said a lot of research took place before the decision was made. One of the couple’s biggest concerns was finances.

“We found out it’s not really all that expensive, it depends on how you live,” said Walterhouse. “You can go to RV parks and spend $100 a night. You can live cheaply by going to cheap camping spots.”

According to Walterhouse’s estimations, the couple would save around $200 a month switching to the RV lifestyle.

“Compared to a home, you have a mortgage, you have electricity, you have to pay for your gas, you have cable,” said Walterhouse. “With an RV, only thing I’m going to pay for is for my gas to move down the road, fill up for propane and water.”

Another major topic of discussion was downsizing. Finding storage for all the couple belongings was a struggle, but they have made it work for the whole family, including pets.

“Anybody can do this lifestyle, it’s not bad. You just got to have the guts and determination to do it,” said Walterhouse.

Walterhouse and Hughes plan on starting their new life chapter sometime in October. He said the goal of this is to see as much of the country as they can and document it as they go. The two want to head west, explore the whole United States, state by state, and eventually make their way back east.

As of right now, they plan on living the RV lifestyle for the rest of their lives.

The couple has a YouTube channel where you can follow their new adventure.