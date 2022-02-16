Allegan Co. commissioner defends cuts to COVID services

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan County Commissioner Jim Storey is doubling down on the board’s decision to scale back on COVID-19 services offered due to a funding gap.

“When the state provides us the resources to do the job, we will do it,” Storey said.

The board approved approximately $644,000 for the Allegan County Health Department, voting 4-3 against using $1.5 million in federal relief funding to cover the health department’s budget gap.

The vote went against the recommendation of county health officer Angelique Joynes, who said the department needed $1.2 million to continue COVID-19 services.

“To not have any funding or to hold off on funding to respond and to plan for that, I think, in my personal perspective, is irresponsible,” Joynes said to the board during a Jan 13. meeting.

Going forward, the health department will only provide resources mandated by the state — contact tracing and providing basic health information. Joynes warned that cutting those resources could jeopardize future funding.

Without the funding, Several services including COVID-19 testing and vaccine clinics have been suspended.

Storey said that money is better spent elsewhere, like expanding broadband services and water infrastructure.

“I don’t think it’s a question of what’s needed, I think it’s a question of what resources are available,” Storey said. “And I think it would be irresponsible for us to steal money from another needed activity to provide for the inaction of our state government.”

In her presentation to the board last month, Joynes also pointed out that without the federal funding, they would have to lay off several temporary positions, and could be hard-pressed to find replacements if COVID-19 cases spike again.

“A lot of people want to say if, then and what. But we’re not there yet,” Storey said.

Storey has been counting on additional funding for the health department to come from the state.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday approved spending $1.2 billion in federal aid to fight COVID-19, including for understaffed health care providers to recruit and retain workers with bonuses. However, it’s not immediately clear what this means for the Allegan County Health Department’s budget.