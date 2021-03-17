Allegan Co. buys mobile vaccination unit with Gun Lake Tribe donation

WAYLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Health Department has purchased a mobile vaccination unit with donations from the Gun Lake Tribe.

In October, the tribe donated $500,000 in CARES Act funds to Allegan County to help with efforts to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Eleven schools in the county received $25,000 for safety mitigation efforts and $225,000 was used to purchase the mobile vaccination unit.

“It’s incredibly important. We have transportation challenges in Allegan County, a lot of rural areas and we have a limited amount of providers. This (the mobile vaccination unit) allows us to bring these services into areas that they might already access such as food pantries, churches, schools and so forth,” said ACHD Health Officer Angelique Joines.