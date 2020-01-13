Closings & Delays
Allegan Co. authorities seek missing woman

Allegan County

by: WOODTV.com staff

ALEXA KNOOIHUIZEN

An undated courtesy photo of Alexa Knooihuizen.

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Allegan County are looking for a woman who went missing two weeks ago.

Alexa Christine Knooihuizen, 28, was supposed to visit her children over Christmas, but never showed. Family reported her missing Dec. 30.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is worried Knooihuizen, who is known to use drugs, may be in danger.

Anyone who knows where she may be is asked to call sheriff’s department Sgt. Mike Brown at 269.673.0500 ext. 4592, Allegan County Central Dispatch at 269.673.3899 or Silent Observer at 1.800.554.3633.

