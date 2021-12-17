Allegan brewery awarded $25K through state’s Match on Main program

Tantrick Brewing Company in Allegan has been awarded a $25,000 grant through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Match on Main grant program. (Courtesy of the city of Allegan)

ALLEGAN, Mich. (WOOD) — Tantrick Brewing Company in Allegan has been selected to receive a $25,000 grant through the Michigan Economic Development Corporation’s Match on Main grant program.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer recently announced that 28 communities across Michigan were awarded a total of $1,011,057 in grants aimed at supporting small businesses to create resiliency and strengthen downtowns. Tantrick Brewing Company is one of 41 small businesses that received an award.

“The Match on Main grants are helping us put small businesses first by continuing to invest in our communities and main streets across the state,” Gov. Whitmer said. “I am so grateful to our hardworking, innovative small business owners who form the backbone of our economy, create jobs and help countless local communities thrive. We will continue investing in them as we usher in a new era of economic prosperity for Michigan.”

The city of Allegan said Tantrick Brewing Company intends to use the awarded funds to rehab the lower level of 241 Hubbard St. into a game lounge, complete with another bar, additional seating and activities such as darts. The space is adjacent to the rear entrance of the brewery service window for Food Motivated. Construction on the new game lounge is expected to begin soon.

Tantrick SoDi Shop (courtesy of the city of Allegan)

“We are thrilled to be able to continue the rapid growth our business has experienced since relocating to Downtown Allegan in March 2021,” Tanya Westover, co-owner of Tantrick Brewing Company said. “This new space will not only expand the boundaries of our business but provide another opportunity for entertainment and socializing.”

The city said that Tantrick Brewing Company also recently added the Tantrick SoDi Shop which offers select beverages from a walk-up service bar that opens on the Allegan Riverfront during special events in the Downtown Allegan Social District.