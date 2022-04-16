MANLIUS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One person was killed and another was injured in a crash in Manlius Township Saturday morning.

Around 4:20 a.m., deputies with the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office were sent to 58th Street near 130th Avenue for a crash.

Responding deputies learned that a vehicle heading southbound on 58th Street had crossed the center line and hit a northbound vehicle, driven by 26-year-old Anthony Dolmos.

Dolmos died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was taken to the hospital. The sheriff’s office said their injuries are believed to be not life-threatening.

There was a passenger in each vehicle. They weren’t injured.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the crash, the sheriff’s office said.

58th Street near 130th Avenue is closed while crews investigate the crash. It’s unclear how long the road will be closed. Drivers are advised to take an alternate route.

This story is developing. News 8 will update with more information once it is released.