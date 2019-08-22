AG: Priest bound boy in plastic wrap in Allegan Co.

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Catholic priest living in Berrien County is accused of secreting away a teenage boy and holding him against his will in the janitor’s room of St. Margaret’s Church in Otsego.

Father Brian Stanley, 57, of Coloma, was charged Thursday with false imprisonment, according to a news release from the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

Authorities say the crime occurred in Fall 2013 when Stanley was asked by the victim’s family to help counsel their son.

Stanley immobilized the victim by wrapping him tightly in plastic wrap and using masking tape as additional binding. The boy’s eyes and mouth were also covered, according to the Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

Stanley left the victim, bound and alone in the janitor’s room for over an hour before returning and eventually letting him go, according to a news release.

Michigan Attorney General’s Office says this is a sexually-motivated crime.

“As our team continues to pore over what we previously thought was hundreds of thousands of pages of documents – but is now known to be millions of pages – seized from all seven Michigan dioceses last year, we know this is still only the beginning,” Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a statement. “This is about taking on large-scale institutions that turn a blind eye to victims and making certain we hold them accountable – that includes unapologetically pursuing any and all individuals who abuse their power to victimize our residents.”

Authorities say Stanley is no longer an active priest.

The charge against Stanley is the result of information from the files seized from the diocese in October 2018, according to a news release.

The news release states it is apparent from Archdiocese records that Stanley had been engaging in this type of conduct with the binding materials for decades.

Stanley bond was set at $100,000 while he awaits arraignment.

If convicted, Stanley faces 15 years in prison and could be required to register as a sex offender.