ACSO looking for boy, 13, who drove away in father’s car

VALLEY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding 13-year-old Zander Canales.

The sheriff’s office said Zander left his Valley Township home with his father’s 2006 Chrysler 300 on Wednesday, and his family said they haven’t heard from him since. His family believes that he might be with unknown friends in the Holland area.

The 2006 Chrysler 300 is cream and had lots of chrome, the sheriff’s office said. There is an eagle on the front grill and a “cross” sticker on the truck area. The license plate is 5MVP98.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegan County Central Dispatch Centers non-emergency line at 269.673.3899 or Silent Observer at 1.800.554.3633.